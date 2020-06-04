Edmond A. Robert, 94, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2nd. Edmond was born on June 12, 1925, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to Armand and Marie Anne (Pepin) Robert. He was raised in Princeville, Quebec until moving to Albany, New York, at the age of 10. Edmond was a 1943 graduate of Draper High School and a 1949 graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy. Edmond started his 40-year career at Walker's Pharmacy in Niskayuna until opening his own store, Robert's Pharmacy, on Union Street in Niskayuna in the 1950's. Later, he worked for Troy Surgical and Rite Aid for many years before finishing his career at AARP Pharmacy. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen (Holmes) Robert, children Suzanne Revette (Michael) of West Glenville, Mary Carbone (John) of Ballston Spa, Paul Robert (Christine) of Dumont, NJ, and Michael Robert (Mark Giese) of Boston, MA. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Michael Revette (Kelly), Joseph Revette (Joamy), Christopher Robert, Jack Carbone, Kathryn Carbone, Julieanne Robert and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Revette and Emmett Revette, nephews Robert Hare and Phillip Hare (Sandy) and his faithful cat Suzie. He was predeceased by his sister, Marie Noella Hare and his nephew, John Hare. An avid car mechanic and handy man, there was nothing he could not fix. He was always there to help his friends and neighbors. In his early years, he was an amateur photographer and accomplished pianist. He was a member of the Saratoga CB Radio Club, building his own CB radios. He was very dedicated to his family, spending countless hours helping his children with their homes and his grandchildren with their cars, school projects and hobbies. He was a communicant of St Kateri Tekakwitha (Our Lady of Fatima) parish for many years. The family would like to thank Lisa, Penny, Vicky, and Danielle for helping us take care of our father over the past few years. They were wonderful to Dad and kept his spirits up. We would also like to thank the Community Hospice of Schenectady for their support. Due to the pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family at Gleason Funeral Home with interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, NY 12309.





