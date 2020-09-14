Edmund (Ed) Plankis died September 10, 2020 in Albany, NY after a short illness. Born in Amsterdam, NY on July 7, 1926, Ed was the son of Paul and Anna Plankis, and a graduate of Wilbur Lynch High School in 1944. Ed served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946. While in the Navy one of Ed's shipmates and friend was comedian Don Rickles. After his service to his country, Ed attended St Lawrence University and R.P.I. where he received a joint degree in engineering. After graduation Ed worked for both IBM and the General Electric and then opened his own business, L-B Greeting Card Company. He completed his career as a Title Searcher for Murdock Abstract Corp. in Schenectady, NY. A devout Catholic and member of St Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam, Ed was also very proud of his Lithuanian heritage. He was a long-time member of the Edison Club and enjoyed many rounds of golf and fun at the clubhouse with this numerous friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Kehoe Plankis whom he married in August of 1978. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Martin Kehoe (Arlene),sister-in-law, Christine(Pat) Reynolds (Dan), his many friends in Amsterdam, especially Betsy and Pat Agresta and his many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 16th at St. Gabriel's Church,3040 Hamburg Street, Schenectady, NY at 10:30 am,(COVID 19 protocols of masks , social distancing and numbers allowed in will be enforced) Interment will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "The Kilgoris Project", an organization that brings education to children in Kenya, at Box 606,405 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025-5240 (www.kilgoris.org/donate
) or to St Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam, NY To leave a message or a condolence for Ed's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
.