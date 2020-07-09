Edna Anne Bunzey, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Town of Wright, NY on October 1, 1924 to the late John and Catherine (nee Wrade) Eggers. Edna graduated from Schoharie Central High School in 1942. She married Ford F. Bunzey in 1946 and together they raised four sons. Edna was a resident of the Town of Berne for 70+ years. She enjoyed bowling and gardening. She had traveled most of the 50 states with friends and her sister Alma. She was a member of Hilltown Seniors and the Helderberg Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons, Bruce of Westerlo, Glenn (Karyl) of Colorado, Brian (Melanie) of Berne and Garry (Kathy) of Knox; her grandchildren, Brad (Anita) Bunzey, Maureen (Gerry) Engstrom, Leah (Kyle) Britton, Sydney (Alec) Bridge, Laura (Jason) Geel and Hailey Bunzey; her great-grandchildren, Sara, Julianna, Eli, Evelyn and Emmett. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ford (1991); her daughter-in-law Linda; her siblings, Ruth Tittlebaum, Anne Miller, Ernie Eggers, John Eggers, Elsie Siefer and Alma Burger. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery,1820 Helderberg Trail Berne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna's memory to the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1720 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY 12023.