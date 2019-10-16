|
Edna Mae Kelly, 83, went home to glory on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Edna was born in Waldwick, NJ, the daughter of the late Ada and Alfred Philip Wagner. She earned her bachelor's degree from Hope College, where she met her husband, Richard Kelly, who passed away July 29 of this year. Edna worked as a Special Education Teacher for Northeast Parent and Child Society for many years, a job which she was passionate about. She was an artist, loved editing the family photo albums with a pair of scissors and a self professed "Jersey" girl who enjoyed lively debates. Edna had an insatiable sweet tooth, loved dancing and old time rock-n-roll, adored the family dogs and was happiest while she was entertaining and socializing. She loved doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren, as well as going on adventures. Edna is survived by her sons, Scott (Kristen), Kurt (Deb) and Kevin (Gloria); grandchildren, Sharde, Marcus, Katelyn and Anna; great-grandchildren, Tayella, Adrina, Victoria, Joseph, Gianna, Gulianna, and Kevin; nieces and nephews, Sherry Mulvey, Robin Monsees, Robert (Molly) Wagner and Alan (Tracy) Wagner. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Doris Wagner and Robert "Butch" Wagner and granddaughter, Sophie. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019