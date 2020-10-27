Edna R. Morris, 86, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs, NY. The daughter of the late Henry and Althea (Sherman) Cooney, Edna was born on May 17, 1934 in Ballston Spa. Edna was a lifelong resident of Ballston Spa and worked for many years as waitress at many local restaurants. Edna is survived by her children: Robert Baker, of Saratoga Springs, Gail (Richard) Marshall of Mechanicville, Mark (Nancy Kiuber) Baker of Saratoga Springs and Marilyn (Daniel) Carson of Waterford; grandchildren: Dale (Mamani) Older, Renee (Robert) Rutherford, Samuel, Kyle and Millie Carson and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Vares, granddaughter, Nicolette Vares and brother, Robert Cooney. Edna's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Wesley Health Care Center for their loving care and compassion. A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Ballston Spa Village Cemetery. Social distancing and facemasks are required per CDC guidelines. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
