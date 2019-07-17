|
Mr. Edward A. Baron, 70, of Hagaman, New York, died suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer. A Service of Remembrance will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. All are invited to attend. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019