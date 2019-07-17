The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
171 Guy Park Ave
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 843-1920
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
171 Guy Park Ave
Amsterdam, NY 12010
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
171 Guy Park Ave
Amsterdam, NY 12010
Edward A. Baron Obituary
Mr. Edward A. Baron, 70, of Hagaman, New York, died suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer. A Service of Remembrance will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. All are invited to attend. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019
