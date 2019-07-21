Edward "Babe" Carbonelli, 79, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. Babe was born in Amsterdam, NY and moved to Saratoga Springs in 1973. Babe lived life to the fullest and met the love of his life, Patricia, on April 8, 1980. Together they turned his house into their lovely home full of love. They hosted many parties and dinners with family and friends and spoiled many children around their Christmas tree every year. Babe was a proud Teamster for many years and was able to retire at age 55. Babe and Pat enjoyed good food and travel. Together they explored the east coast from Florida to Maine, the Bahamas and many Caribbean islands, Hawaii, Texas, California, Nevada, Arizona, Italy, Monaco and Spain. They particularly enjoyed Las Vegas where Babe won and lost but was never bored. Babe also traveled to Alaska with his father-in-law for two weeks which was a dream come true for both of them. Babe was a good and loyal friend and remained bonded with his friends from the Southside of Amsterdam throughout the years. He had many friends in Saratoga who visited and offered support and love to him and to Pat in his final weeks. His niece, Marlana, was very devoted during his last weeks and she is greatly appreciated. Babe is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Anderson Carbonelli; his loving daughter, Kimberly Carbonelli (Dale Quinn) of Florida; his sisters, Delia (Herman) Lanzi, of Florida and Marla (Jack) Ross, of Amsterdam; his brother, Robert Carbonelli, of Florida and many nieces, nephews and dear friends near and far. Babe was very happy and fortunate to be able to spend precious quality time with his daughter, Kim, a few weeks before his death. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mildred Carbonelli; his brother, Michael Carbonelli; and his parents-in-law, Robert and Patricia Anderson. Calling hours will be held at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com Babe's family would like to thank Dr. David Hindson, Dr. Edward Liebers and their wonderful staff, as well as everyone associated with Saratoga Hospital, Community Hospice of Saratoga and the Home of the Good Shepard in Saratoga, for their excellent care and kindness. Contributions to Community Hospice in Babe's memory will be appreciated, The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019