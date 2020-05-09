Edward E. Sowle, 79, of Galway, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at home. He was born in the Town of Providence on March 24, 1941 a son of Percy and Ruth Fowler Sowle and attended school in Galway. He was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Sowle was employed as a machinist at GE in Schenectady for thirty-five years, retiring in 1991. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, serving from 1959- 65, as a Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class. Edward was an incredible man with a huge heart. He married Ruth E. Seelow Warner on September 11, 1976. At the same time, he adopted her seven children and provided for them all with his unconditional love. Edward was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth, who died October 17, 2015; a brother, Percy Sowle; and a grandson, Dustin Blackwood. Survivors include his children, Sherry Blackwood of Fort Plain, Danielle Walter of Schenectady, Laurie (Peter) Neri of Altamont, Joan Sowle (Mark Marvel) of Sprakers, Franklin Warner, Tracy Rowback, Julia (Michael) VanNostrand, and Nora (Jack) Albertin, all of Mayfield; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Due to the current health situation, services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Final burial will be in Mayfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 9, 2020.