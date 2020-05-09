Edward E. Sowle
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward E. Sowle, 79, of Galway, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at home. He was born in the Town of Providence on March 24, 1941 a son of Percy and Ruth Fowler Sowle and attended school in Galway. He was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Sowle was employed as a machinist at GE in Schenectady for thirty-five years, retiring in 1991. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, serving from 1959- 65, as a Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class. Edward was an incredible man with a huge heart. He married Ruth E. Seelow Warner on September 11, 1976. At the same time, he adopted her seven children and provided for them all with his unconditional love. Edward was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth, who died October 17, 2015; a brother, Percy Sowle; and a grandson, Dustin Blackwood. Survivors include his children, Sherry Blackwood of Fort Plain, Danielle Walter of Schenectady, Laurie (Peter) Neri of Altamont, Joan Sowle (Mark Marvel) of Sprakers, Franklin Warner, Tracy Rowback, Julia (Michael) VanNostrand, and Nora (Jack) Albertin, all of Mayfield; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Due to the current health situation, services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Final burial will be in Mayfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved