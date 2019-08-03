Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Edward G. Fazzone III Obituary
Edward G. Fazzone III passed away suddenly in West Palm Beach Florida on July 14, 2019 at the age of 33. He was born in and a lifelong resident of Schenectady. He was an incredible athlete, and a lifelong Raiders and Red Sox fan. He was a gifted and talented cook, who could produce a five-star meal on a whim…a trait he inherited from his dad. He was full of life and gave that to anyone and everyone he knew or met. He wanted nothing more than the best for people- family, friends and strangers. He had an undying love for his family, siblings, nieces and nephews. Eddie left the world, and all whom he touched, better for having been here. His insatiable energy, quick, captivating smile, and chaotic, smiling eyes gave his friends and family the absolute and continual belief in LOVE, HOPE and the OPPORTUNITY of what was yet to come. Edward was the beloved son of Edward Jr. and his wife Lisa Fazzone, grandson of Ilene Fazzone, the late Edward Fazzone Sr., and the late Elaine Iovinelli, loving brother of Salvatore (Brittany) Fazzone, Alexxa (John) Collins, and Lorenzo Fazzone, Uncle of, Gianni Fazzone, Kya McDermott, Lucas Collins, and Chloe Collins, and fiancee of Denise Rockwell AKA (Zo). He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
