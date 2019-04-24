|
Edward H. (Buck) Fick, Jr., 81, of West Pine Street, Gloversville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20th. He is survived by his wife, Rita and his seven children. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 11 County Highway 106, Johnstown followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. R.W. Williams, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019