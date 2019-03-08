Resources More Obituaries for Edward Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward H. Miller

Edward H. Miller, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. Ed was born in Schenectady on October 25, 1924, son of Joanna and Harry Miller. Ed attended Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady, then received his BS in Mechanical Engineering though the Navy ROTC program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ensign Miller, '46, served shipboard in the North Atlantic during WWII. After the war, he joined GE in Schenectady and married Norma S. Miller in 1948. Married for 59 years, together they built their home in Clifton Park. Ed is survived by his sons and their wives, whom he loved as his own daughters, Bill & Ida, Nelson & Joann, Scott & Wendy, Nick & Hilary, and his grandchildren, Karaline, Cory, Zachary, Erin and Anna. He is also survived by his dearest friend, Nan Williams. Ed's distinguished career at GE' steam turbine department cemented an international reputation as an expert in steam turbines. Despite rising to a leadership role, he remained an active engineer, just before retirement, inventing a fix to a vexing and long standing stability problem. This expertise was reflected in ASME Fellow status and world-wide recognition. A parallel activity, was decades of support of the Boy Scouts. With characteristic zeal, he took the 'scouting is outing' slogan and supercharged it. Hundreds of kids learned about the outdoors by direct immersion. The result was legendary status in Saratoga County Scouting, a Silver Beaver award and a whole new generation of citizens with a clearer idea of what lies inside the Adirondack Park and why it is important. A naturalist bent surfaced with ferocity after retirement. Delving into botanical studies, organizing regional botany conferences, canoeing and hiking his way around the country. He worked with enthusiasm to help preserve natural areas. Adirondack canoe route users and Albany county park users alike have benefited from land acquisitions in which he played a critical role. For these services he was recognized by the Nature Conservancy with their Oak Leaf Award and was cited as one of 50 national heroes by them. Not content, in his late 70's he embarked, almost single handedly, on creating an educational collection of native species along a 1/2 mile trail at the Landis Arboretum. Arguably, his Magnum Opus, the collection, with over 200 species, is the most complete live planting of woody plants native to New York anywhere. He remained curator of the collection into his 94th year. The enthusiasm and pace that he maintained into 2019 is the envy of his children and grandchildren's generation; whether skiing (until he was 92), inventing light weight canoes, preserving land, or giving botany classes provided a role model and a lasting legacy. He always said of himself "Ed, you are a lucky man." A memorial will be scheduled later. Donations may be made in his memory to the George Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Rd, Esperance, NY 12066. Messages can be sent to [email protected] Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019