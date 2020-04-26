Home

Edward J. "Ed" Collings


1953 - 2020
Edward J. "Ed" Collings Obituary
Edward "Ed" J. Collings, 66, of Tracy, California, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home after a valiant battle with liver cancer. He was born on 26th September, 1953, in Schenectady, NY, to Harold and Marjorie Collings. After graduating in 1971 from Colonie Central High School, he joined the Army. After his discharge, he attended Morrisville Agriculture & Technology and graduated with an A.S. in electrical technology. He was then employed by High Speed/ Mettler Toledo where he worked as a field engineer for 41 years. He was well known for his love of gadgets, sense of humor, fondness for good food, and willingness to share in his knowledge. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Collings of Brentwood, CA. A memorial service will be held at Lights Funeral Home in Schenectady, NY, in July, day and time to be announced. To express condolences and for July's service update visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
