Edward J. Greene, Sr, 88, formerly of Glen Avenue, Amsterdam, NY; and more recently of Van Allen Senior Apartments, Glenmont, NY; passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Nora (Flaherty) Greene. He received his education in the Boston school system, his B.S. from Massachusetts State Teacher's College, and his M.S. degree from the State University of New York at Albany. He was employed as a Special Education Teacher for 30 years in the Greater Amsterdam School District. Ed was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the 2nd Infantry from 1952 to 1954. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam until moving to Glenmont. Ed was also an early member of the MCT Federal Credit Union and, ultimately, became a member of its Board of Directors and served as its president for many years. He was a past president of the Amsterdam Federation of Teachers and the Amsterdam Teachers Association. He also served on the Board of Directors of the New York State United Teachers ("NYSUT"), a federation of local unions which, during his term on the Board, grew to represent more than 350,000 members throughout New York State. In response to Ed's decision not to stand for reelection for NYSUT's Board in 1988, after his retirement from teaching, NYSUT President Thomas Hobart Jr. noted, "You have been a substantial stabilizing influence for the organization and for my administration from the earliest days. The strong local that you built, the community relationships you have fostered, and the confidence among leaders you have developed with your reserved and soft demeanor, have made you a giant in the development of our organization. Ed's early involvement in these organizations, and his long-term commitment to these democratic, member-governed organizations, reflected his commitment to the American labor movement. Throughout his life, he remained confident in his belief that, through the collective efforts of its members, the labor movement was capable of improving both the working conditions for, and the standard of living of, its members and their families. He was married to Katherine E. MacMaster Greene on August 12, 1961. Katherine passed away on January 27, 2001. Ed is survived by: his children, Joseph (Jaquelyn) Greene II, Edward (Laura) Greene, Jr., Maura (Greg) Psoinos, Kathy (Greg) Baumgras and Jessica (James) Curcio; his sister Mary-Ann Greene; his grandchildren, Eddie and Georgia Greene, Meghan and Katie Greene, Katherine and Nicholas Psoinos, Andrew (Victoria), Erin and Patrick Baumgras, and John, Timothy, Daniel and Neil Curcio well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Sayers and Helen McDermott. Ed was a devoted husband to Kay, and a loving father and grandfather. A lover of words, he enjoyed many a great book and the NY Times crossword puzzle. He was a world traveler, a great historian and an amazing story teller. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 at The Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, followed at 11:15 by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main St, Amsterdam, NY 12010, with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division St, Amsterdam, NY. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to the . To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019