Edward J. Russell, Jr., lifelong resident of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 24, 2020. Born in Troy on April 30, 1948, son of the late Hedwig and Edward Russell Sr., he attended St. Paul's Elementary School and graduated from Keveny Academy in Cohoes, in 1966. Hard work was ingrained in him in early on as he could be found working tirelessly on his family's dairy farm on Raylinsky Lane. Ed was a highly skilled, and highly respected, self-taught auto body repair technician and owned and operated Pruyn Hill Autobody for over 50 years. He was a life member and former commissioner at Hillcrest Fire Department where he was also a volunteer fireman. A 32-year member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403, Ed held the office of Trustee for several years and was instrumental in growing the Elks Lodge into what it is today. As kitchen manager, he worked tirelessly and was known for his amazing chicken parm, meatballs and all the other delicious dinners that he catered for the many banquets and weddings that took place there. Through his efforts, the Elks started Friday night "Pizza Night" which continues to be popular today. Ed enjoyed spending time with his wife, line dancing with friends, and hosting weekly Sunday dinners for his family. There wasn't a day that went by where you couldn't find him resting in his recliner, watching his beloved Yankees, a golf match or a horse race. In his prime, he spent most weekends playing tournament softball for Pruyn Hill Autobody's team alongside his brother, cousins, and friends. He looked forward to time spent with friends every fall at hunting camp as well as the great times he spent with his family and his extended "Ranch Family" at 1000 Acres Ranch where he vacationed for over 35 years. In recent years, when not at the body shop or working in his huge garden, Ed could be found on the sidelines of local fields rooting on his grandkids, just like he had with his children before. Ed sponsored many Youth and High School teams throughout the years and was never without a stat or story about one of his grandchildren's accomplishments. To say he was proud, would be an understatement. Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joann Palmer Russell, daughter Jodi (Joe) DeMarco, son Todd (Terri) Russell, grandchildren, Alysa and Brandon Russell and Colby and Maya DeMarco, sister Patricia (Joseph) Meyer, and brother Vincent Russell all of Raylinsky Lane. He is also survived and loved by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27th from 4-7PM at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt 9, Round Lake, NY 12151. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 9AM, also at Corpus Christi Church. Prior to entering the church, an attestation form will need to be filled out. Also, throughout all services, masks will be required when in the church and social distancing procedures will be in place. burial to follow at St. Pauls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Hillcrest Fire Department or the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403 in memory of Edward J. Russell. During this difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
to leave condolences and share photos and memories you have of Eddie.