Edward J. Sullivan Jr., age 78, passed away on July 31, 2019 in Oneonta, NY. Born in Schenectady, NY on November 18, 1940, son of the late Edward J. Sullivan Sr. and Alice (Kane) Sullivan. He graduated from Guilderland High School, worked as a printer with the family's printing business, then was employed at Williams Press in Menands. He then owned and operated multiple Pepperidge Farm bread routes all along the capital district. He was a lifetime member of the Westmere Rescue Squad. He found great enjoyment riding his motorcycle with the GoldWings of Oneonta, NY and Brooksville, Florida. He is survived by Michael Sullivan of Charlton, NY, his wife Diane and their children Zach, Jayson and Morgan; Brian L. Sullivan of Jacksonville, Florida, his wife Karen and their daughter Lindsey; Daniel P. Sullivan of Albany, NY and his daughter Brittany; Jessica and Chad Toocheck of Medina, Ohio; children of predeceased daughter Mary Alice (Sullivan) Toocheck. He is also survived by his brother David Sullivan and his wife Paula of Westmere, NY. Edward was predeceased by his wife, Carol Jean (Enoch) Sullivan; his brother, Paul Sullivan and his sister, Carol Kreag Sullivan. Services will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019