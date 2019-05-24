Edward James Hickok passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born May 13, 1937 in Rotterdam, New York. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, James, Francis and Kevin Hickok. Also by his sisters, Delores, Bonnie, Judy and Jackie. Edwin is survived by his children, Anne Herrington, Mary Pierce and Eddie Hickok Junior of Wenatchee, Washington and Lynette Nivens of Kansas. Three brothers, Thomas and Joseph Hickok and Raymond Miller and two sisters, Kathy Ryle and Cheryl Gosnell. Edwin joined the Air Force in 1954 and after four years enlisted in the Navy from which he retired in 1976. He was a truck driver after the service and retired in 2012. Edwin loved spending time with his grandchildren and coming back to New York to visit his family. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 24, 2019