Edward Joseph Murphy, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. A lifelong resident of Amsterdam, where he grew up on Steadwell Avenue, Ed was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary's Institute. He taught Math at Amsterdam Junior and Senior High Schools for 34 years after earning a bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College and a master's degree from Siena. He was especially proud to have developed the Accelerated Math program at the junior high school shortly after starting in 1956, and he enjoyed teaching Analytic Geometry and Pre-Calc to the students enrolled in that program when he taught at the high school. He retired in 1990. He served in the Army for two years, from 1951-1953, when he was stationed in Pusan, Korea. Ed enjoyed sports his whole life, especially basketball and golf. He played both sports at St.Mary's, golfed at LeMoyne, and played basketball for the St. John's Club. He won the City Golf Championship one year, shooting a 67 in the finals, then a course record. He also played Rec League softball and volleyball for years. Always most important to Ed, however, was his family, with whom he loved to spend time. They will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Harzewski); one daughter, Maureen (Bill) Meier, of Great Barrington, MA; three sons, Edward (Sue), of Buckingham, PA; Michael (Lori), of Syracuse; and Paul (Erin), of Southborough, MA; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Meier, Matt Meier, Ryan Murphy, Sean Murphy, and Emma Murphy; and many nieces and nephews, including Karen Murphy, of Amsterdam. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward L. and Clara Nelson Murphy, and his brother, Robert Nelson Murphy. Because of coronavirus, there will be no calling hours or services now, but the family expects to gather in celebration of Ed's life as soon as gatherings are safe. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at home or to Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. The family asks that memorial donations in Ed's memory be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 111 Third Avenue, Tribes Hill, NY 12177, a humble and welcoming congregation that Ed and Betty loved attending, where your support would mean much. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 4, 2020.
