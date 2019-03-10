Edward L. Snead Jr., age 75, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born March 7, 1943 at the Albany Hospital to the late Christine Bolling and Edward Snead Sr. He was predeceased by his son Edward Loren Snead. In his early teenage years, he was adopted by the late Dorothy J. Hawkins and her family. Edward attended the Albany Public School system and graduated from the College of St. Rose. He was a Vietnam Era veteran of the Air Force. He retired from the NYS Department of Civil Service after 32 years of service. In his later years, he enjoyed working in the afterschool program of Colonie. Edward enjoyed umpiring, music, softball, bowling, basketball and thoroughbred horse racing. Edward is survived by his siblings, Gary Snead, Veda Wilson, Jacqueline Brace, Richard Hawkins, Mark Hawkins, Vanessa Meredith, Beverly Hawkins and Shirley Hawkins. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 to 12 noon at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York. A service of memories will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie, New York. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary