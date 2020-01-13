|
Edward M. Hiltsley, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, NY. He was the son of the late Edward L. and Concetta Hiltsley. He worked a Rural Route Carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Mechanicville, NY. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Edward was a member of Disabled American Veterans. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hiltsley, his sons, Abe Hiltsley, Craig Hiltsley, his sisters, Maureen Sgambellone, Noreen Mosher, Colleen Richards, several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY. Committal service with full military honors will on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org. For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020