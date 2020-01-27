|
|
Edward Michael Ryan, 55, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1964 in Brooklyn and was the son of the late John and Margaret (Mader) Ryan. Edward attended Schalmont Schools, Schenectady County Community College and Adirondack Community College. For many years he worked in the construction industry and human services field. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Jim. Survivors include two children, Providence and Edward; his siblings, John (Carol) Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Margaret (John) Anderton, Daniel (Patricia) Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held at noon following the service on Wednesday, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. A full obituary and on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020