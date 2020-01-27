Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
94 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
(518) 793-8477
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
94 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
94 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Michael Ryan


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Michael Ryan Obituary
Edward Michael Ryan, 55, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1964 in Brooklyn and was the son of the late John and Margaret (Mader) Ryan. Edward attended Schalmont Schools, Schenectady County Community College and Adirondack Community College. For many years he worked in the construction industry and human services field. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Jim. Survivors include two children, Providence and Edward; his siblings, John (Carol) Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Margaret (John) Anderton, Daniel (Patricia) Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held at noon following the service on Wednesday, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. A full obituary and on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -