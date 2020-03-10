|
|
Edward N. Koivula, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on March 6, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Ida (Avery) Koivula. A graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School, class of 1959, Ed proudly served in the United States Army before marrying his beloved wife of 53 years, the former Katherine Alberti. Together they raised their family in Glenville. For 30 years, Ed worked as an instrument mechanic for KAPL. He was also the owner of Ed's TV repair Service and Ed's Tree Stump Removal. Being involved in his community, Ed was past President of the Lions Club in Scotia Glenville, a member of the Rotterdam Elks and a member of the American Legion in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Predeceased by his sister, Beverly Koivula. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Katherine; children, Edward (Michelle) Koivula and Cynthia (Carl) Olsen; cherished grandchildren, Katie, Natalie and Lydia as well several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by cousins Carol Ann Werblin and Cynthia Palleschi. Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 12th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia-Glenville. Funeral service begins at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, March 13th at the Glenville Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church, State St. Schenectady at 9:30 a.m. A procession to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will follow with military honors at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Vitas Health Care 11380 SW village Parkway, Suite 100, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 or Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020