Edward P. Stuhr Jr., age 88, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born on September 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Edward and Theresa Stuhr. Edward was a graduate of Lehigh University, and received his M.B.A from Rutgers University. He spent his career as a financial manager for Schenectady International for many years. Edward enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and along with his wife, was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church. They were members of the Edison Club for over 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Irene Stuhr, sons, Jeffry (Susan) Stuhr, and Brian (Aidee) Stuhr, and his brother, David Stuhr. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by going to www.stjude.org, or to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or by going to www.stjo.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 5, 2020.