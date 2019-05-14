Services Bond Funeral Home Inc. 1614 Guilderland Ave. Schenectady , NY 12306 (518) 346-8424 Resources More Obituaries for Edward Pavlic Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Pavlic

Obituary Flowers Edward Pavlic, of Sarasota, Florida and Rotterdam, New York, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the early morning. Born in East Worcester, New York on February 5, 1923, he was the son of Martin and Ann Pavlic. The youngest of the family of four brothers and three sisters, he was the last of the family. Edward was in the Army in World War II and spent that time in North Africa and Italy. After World War II, he owned the Quaker Inn on Quaker Street, NY for 20 years. After that he worked in construction as an engineer/foreman in quality control in refueling and repair of nuclear power plants. Edward retired at the age of 60 and lived his winters in Sarasota, FL and his summers in Rotterdam, NY. Predeceased by his wife, Mary, he is survived by his son, Robert Pavlic; step-son, Richard (Maureen) Spenello and two grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Spenello. A funeral service for Edward will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries