Edward Q. LeGere, 86 passed away on Friday October 2nd at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY Born and educated in Schenectady, Edward was the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Ballmes) LeGere and a graduate of the former Draper High School. The owner of RAYCO of Schenectady, Inc in Amsterdam, NY since 1985, Ed loved spending time with his family, eating breakfast and lunch out and spending time in the Adirondacks. Predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 43 years Janis K. (Robinson)LeGere, Ed was also predeceased by his son Steven LeGere and his sisters Juanita McDonald (Ed) and Dorothy Heaney (Ed) and brothers, Charles LeGere (Ann), Raymond LeGere, George LeGere (Thelma), Robert LeGere (Betty), Kenneth LeGere, Donald LeGere (Irene), John LeGere (Janet), Frank LeGere (Mickey) and Richard LeGere (Evie). Edward is survived by his children, Linea Kilgallen (Michael) of Galway, Christopher LeGere of Washington State, Keith LeGere of Scotia and Edward LeGere Jr. of Amsterdam, his grandchildren, Connor, Michaela and Kelly Kilgallen and Samatha LeGere, his brother, James LeGere (Jeanette) of Scotia, sister-in-law, Marion LeGere of Princetown and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave, Schenectady on Thursday October 8th from 4 to 7 pm. (COVID -19 precautions will be in place as to masks, social distancing and number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a time) Private interment will be held at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam, NY To leave a message or a condolence for Edwards family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
