Edward R. Czeski, 94, formerly of Clizbe Avenue, Amsterdam, NY, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St.Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, NY. Born in Amsterdam, NY on October 31, 1925, he was the son of the late Marcel and Tekla Czajkowski Czeski. Ed received his education in the Amsterdam School System and was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High school, class of 1943. He retired from Cushing Stone, Inc., Route 5S, Amsterdam where he was a Paving Supervisor and Sales Manager. Ed was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran of World War II. Ed was a parishioner and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. He was also a member of the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course, Bigelow Weavers Club and several bowling leagues in Amsterdam. He was an avid golfer and skier. There was nothing he enjoyed more than hitting the links, traveling the world on a ski trip, maintaining his lawn or attending his grandkids' sporting events. He was always their #1 supporter. His wife, Rose Krokenberger Czeski, whom he married May 26, 1951, passed away July 8, 2016. Ed is survived by his two sons, James (Christina) Czeski of Bullhead City, AZ and Timothy (Janet) Czeski of Amsterdam, NY; his three beloved grandchildren, Tara Czeski, Tricia (Greg) Leone and TJ Czeski; four adoring great-grandchildren, Taelyn Rose, Tanner Charles and Tenley Marie Leone and Teagan Rose Carver. Ed is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Ed was also predeceased by his infant granddaughter, Traci Lyn Czeski; one sister, Stella Malec and two brothers, John and Joseph Czeski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at 11:15 at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, with the Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Amsterdam. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:15 prior to the mass at St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to NENY "Attn: CJ Kolbe Endowment", 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205. Ed's family would like to thank the staff at the Sentinel, the 2nd floor (St. Theresa), doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Healthcare and to homecare givers, Angela and Minnie for all of the compassion and care they had shown towards Ed. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
