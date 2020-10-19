Edward Reilly

Edward Michael Reilly, 43, of Schenectady, entered into eternal life on October 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Edward was born in Schenectady New York on February 1, 1977, the son of Edward Anthony and Teddie Ann Berfield Reilly. He graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1995. Edward was employed as a supervisor for Mobile Air Transport in Albany, New York until becoming disabled. Ed enjoyed spending time with his nieces and playing video games. He was predeceased by his father Edward Anthony Reilly. Survivors include his mother Teddie Ann Reilly, his brother and sister-in-law Sean D. (Mary) Reilly, two nieces Sarah and Shannon Reilly, his loving companion Venus Benoit and her daughter Scarlett Parker. Ed is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Curtis Funeral Home & Cremations Inc. 324 Hulett St, Schenectady New York 12307. Interment will take place in the family plot at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery Schenectady. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Curtis Funeral Home & Cremation's Inc. 518-669-6528.