Edward S. (Bud) Ryan

Edward S. (Bud) Ryan Obituary
Edward S. Ryan (Bud), age 88, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home, after a long battle with cancer. Bud was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High and a Corporal in US Army serving in Korea. Bud worked at the Schenectady Gazette for nearly four decades and was nearly a 30 year member of the Rotterdam Elks. After retiring, he would often volunteer at the Elks weekly work events, enjoying the chance to catch up with his fellow member. Bud is survived by his three sons Ed, David (Brenda) and Kevin (April) former wife Carole, granddaughter, Darya Ryan, Godchild Kathy (Duane) Hayden and several nieces and nephews. Bud cared greatly about his family, always wanting to insure their needs were met. We all appreciated his dedication to attend our many soccer, basketball, baseball and track meets. The family would like to thank the aides who assisted Bud daily (Annabelle, Marieliz, Amber and Joann) and Hospice nurse Maggie and the entire Hospice team. Due to the current situation the family will be having a celebration of life at The Daly Funeral Home at a later date. You may pay your online condolences at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020
