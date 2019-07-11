Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Mach


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward T. Mach Obituary
Edward T. Mach, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 8, 2019 at his home in Malta, NY surrounded by his family. Ed was born on May 17th, 1945 in Johnstown, NY to John L. Mach and Irma (Stefka)Mach. He married Eleanor R Gautie on January 28th, 1967. Most of their married life was spent raising their family in Schenectady, NY while Ed was employed by the General Electric Company in the Corporate Marketing Department. Ed was known for his courage and perseverance while managing heart disease for these last twenty years. His indomitable spirit in the face of adversity touched the lives of many. Ed was loved greatly by his friends and family members. A patient listener and keen observer, Ed was a man gentle in spirit who chose his words with care. He spent many treasured summer days on Friends Lake surrounded by his beloved in-laws who enjoyed his kind nature. Ed's greatest joy was being with his wife and children as they delighted beyond measure in their grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Mach. He is survived by Eleanor, his loving wife of 52 years, and his cherished children, Christopher J. Mach and his wife, Stacy of Dallas, Texas and Laura A. Campbell and her husband Charles Campbell of Waterford, NY. Ed is survived by his life's greatest gifts, grandchildren, Joseph Reed and Robert Henry Mach of Dallas, Texas and Eleanor Karen and Jacob Christopher Campbell of Waterford, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Eacker and her husband, Harold of Chesapeake, VA; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Ed's family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Lawrence Zisman, Dr. Roland Philips, and Arlene Lyons. Memorial contributions may be made to The and Saratoga Hospice. To leave condolences for Ed's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones Funeral Home Inc
Download Now