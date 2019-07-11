Edward T. Mach, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 8, 2019 at his home in Malta, NY surrounded by his family. Ed was born on May 17th, 1945 in Johnstown, NY to John L. Mach and Irma (Stefka)Mach. He married Eleanor R Gautie on January 28th, 1967. Most of their married life was spent raising their family in Schenectady, NY while Ed was employed by the General Electric Company in the Corporate Marketing Department. Ed was known for his courage and perseverance while managing heart disease for these last twenty years. His indomitable spirit in the face of adversity touched the lives of many. Ed was loved greatly by his friends and family members. A patient listener and keen observer, Ed was a man gentle in spirit who chose his words with care. He spent many treasured summer days on Friends Lake surrounded by his beloved in-laws who enjoyed his kind nature. Ed's greatest joy was being with his wife and children as they delighted beyond measure in their grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Mach. He is survived by Eleanor, his loving wife of 52 years, and his cherished children, Christopher J. Mach and his wife, Stacy of Dallas, Texas and Laura A. Campbell and her husband Charles Campbell of Waterford, NY. Ed is survived by his life's greatest gifts, grandchildren, Joseph Reed and Robert Henry Mach of Dallas, Texas and Eleanor Karen and Jacob Christopher Campbell of Waterford, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Eacker and her husband, Harold of Chesapeake, VA; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Ed's family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Lawrence Zisman, Dr. Roland Philips, and Arlene Lyons. Memorial contributions may be made to The and Saratoga Hospice. To leave condolences for Ed's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 11, 2019