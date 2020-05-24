Edwin Bevier Salisbury died peacefully at home, with Heather by his side on March 31, 2020 after complications from a short illness. Ed was born in Akron Ohio on August 23, 1941. He graduated from Hope High School in Providence, RI in 1960 and attended St Lawrence university in Canton, NY. He started his career in the family business of E.B. Salisbury and Sons and much later retired from Buhrmaster Energy Group. Ed had been a volunteer firefighter at Thomas Corners Volunteer Fire Station. Ed loved hiking, camping, kayaking and enjoying nature and the outdoors. His favorite quote while hiking was always "don't get hurt" and "whose hairball idea was this" and was often found hugging a tree. In recent years he made extensive trips out west with Heather to visit many of the national parks. He enjoyed his garden and watching the birds, sitting on his front porch to see all the action, and relaxing in front of a nice fire. Ed also enjoyed and was a regular at the Van Dyck Family Reunion. Ed was known for his sense of humor and was a man of his convictions. He was a man who welcomed a passionate political debate and met it with a keen intellect and a broad knowledge. Ed was predeceased by his mother Anne Justine (Van Dyck) McLaughry, father Edwin Oliver Salisbury, step father John McLaughry and his sister Jackie Rockefeller. Ed is survived by his loving and devoted partner Heather Hosier, brother Richard McLaughry (Beth), David McLaughry (Susan), sister Marguerite (McLaurghy) Ames (Tom), and brother in law David Rockefeller. He is also survived by his children Adelaide (Salisbury) Socki (Rick), Brian Salisbury, Brook (Salisbury) Heichel (Dale), Thomas Salisbury (Cesaera Pirrone), Ryan Burch (Juliet), Heather's children Jason Hosier (Dana) and Jennifer Fisher (Robert) and grandchildren Adam Socki (Jenna Barghouti) Gabriel Warner, Arden Heichel, Ben Heichel, Jacob Pirrone -Salisbury, and Heather's grandchildren Anthony Neach, Robert Fisher Jr and Ashlyn Fisher He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family, and Heather, his constant companion as well as his two cats Dot and Dash. Internment will be at Maple Shade Cemetery Scotia at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY 12302 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 24, 2020.