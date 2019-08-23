|
|
Edythe W. Robbins passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 in Okatie, SC. Her family and friends remember a smart, tenacious, independent, professional woman. Born Edith Jean Weaver, November 23, 1925, in Willow Creek near Trumansburg, NY. Her education began in a one room school and included an undergraduate degree in mathematics and education from New York State College for Teachers (now SUNY Albany) and a M.Ed. from Cornell. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy W. Robbins, while their children were young. She spent most of her professional years teaching mathematics at Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack), while simultaneously raising her children as a single mother. Summers were spent camping and playing outdoors. After retirement, she was active with the Adirondack 46ers and the Crooked Canes where she met and married Charles (Chuck) H. Bennett, who passed two years ago. She is survived by her three children, Howard, Marian and Margaret (Meg). Visit https://www.saulsfh.com/notices/Edythe-Robbins for the story of her amazing life. Edythe will be interred with LeRoy at the Sandy Hill Fort Edward Union Cemetery in a public ceremony on May 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to your : adopt a stray or support a shelter, mentor a student or support a scholarship, adopt a trail or protect some open space.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019