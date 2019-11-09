|
|
Eileen (Bradt) Herring passed away in Scotia in August at the age of 93. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, with a reception to follow. Friends and family are invited. The service will be live streamed at 1streformed.com. Kindly consider a donation to the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, 8 North Church Street, Schenectady, 12305 or Race to Erase MS, https://erasems.charityfinders.com/Donate%20Cash in loving memory of Eileen Herring.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019