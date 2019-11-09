Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Reformed Church
8 N Church St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen (Bradt) Herring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen (Bradt) Herring Obituary
Eileen (Bradt) Herring passed away in Scotia in August at the age of 93. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, with a reception to follow. Friends and family are invited. The service will be live streamed at 1streformed.com. Kindly consider a donation to the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, 8 North Church Street, Schenectady, 12305 or Race to Erase MS, https://erasems.charityfinders.com/Donate%20Cash in loving memory of Eileen Herring.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -