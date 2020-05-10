Eileen C Murphy (nee Healy) of Clifton Park passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on April 3, 1947 in New York City to the late Catherine and Vernon Healy. She was a graduate of St. Barnabas High School, Bronx, NY, class of 1965. In 1968, she married the boy-next-door and love of her life, John P. Murphy. She was a graduate of Berkeley School of Business and Schenectady County Community College. She was an Associate Broker/Realtor for 18 years for Realty USA in Clifton Park until her retirement in 2002 due to her illness. She thrived in real estate and loved working with her clients to find their dream home. Throughout her life she always put her family first, and never missed any event or milestone that involved her children. She was a Mother first and foremost and cherished being a Grandmother. Her spirit, humor, wisdom and impact on the lives that she touched will never be forgotten. Eileen was a woman who was unique, extraordinary and irreplaceable. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years and best friend, John P. Murphy and their three wonderful children; Lisa Murphy of Clifton Park, Donna (Gary) Mott of Malta, and John V. (Chelsea) Murphy of Clifton Park. She will forever be "Nana Angel" to Olivia Mott and Johnny and Isla Murphy. She is also survived by five of her siblings; Patricia Mocerino, Grace (Thomas) Bach, Catherine Bonet, Michael Healy and Thomas (Tara) Healy; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary O'Brien and many nieces and nephews that will miss their Aunt Eileen. As well as her many lifelong friends that never waivered in their care and support. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Dianne Maloney. She was blessed to have had a lifelong best friend, Annette Gold and she and John spent every New Years Eve for 54 years with Annette and her husband, Roger Gold. The family would like to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to every person that befriended and cared for Eileen during her long journey with her illness. And will forever be grateful to the staff of Ensign Point at Schuyler Ridge for their loving care and attention to the comfort of Eileen and our family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity StationTM, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards, food or any other comforts for the family as well. A Funeral Service will be live streamed via the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:30am on Friday, May 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life Reception will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Eileen to STRIDE Adaptive Sports (stride.org) 4482 NY Highway 150, West Sand Lake, NY 12196. They provide recreational activities and training for people with disabilities including autism. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Eileen's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 10, 2020.