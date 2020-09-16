Eileen Faraone, of Schenectady, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on July 24, 1931, in Schenectady, NY to the late Anthony, and Antoinette (Nero) Dominick. She graduated Nott Terrace High School in 1949 and Albany Business College. Eileen married Arthur Faraone on July 11, 1953 who passed away in 2016. She worked as a legal secretary for over thirty years, working for Wemple, Daley, Casey and the General Electric Company, in Schenectady, retiring in 1993. Eileen enjoyed her gardens, traveling to the Carribean and especially spending time with her sister, children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband. Arthur Faraone. Eileen is survived by her loving children, Donna Faraone of Natick, MA, Daniel Faraone of Malta, NY, Deborah (Kevin) Hunziker of Glenville, NY and Diane (Paul) Stoddard of Latham, NY, cherished grandchildren, Matthew Hunziker of Brooklyn, NY, Erin Hunziker of Brooklyn, NY, and Nicholas Hunziker of Glenville, NY, beloved sister, Jane Faucett of Schenectady, and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, and compassion in caring for Eileen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Schenectady, NY Meals on Wheels. Services will be private. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
