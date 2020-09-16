1/2
Eileen Faraone
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Faraone, of Schenectady, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on July 24, 1931, in Schenectady, NY to the late Anthony, and Antoinette (Nero) Dominick. She graduated Nott Terrace High School in 1949 and Albany Business College. Eileen married Arthur Faraone on July 11, 1953 who passed away in 2016. She worked as a legal secretary for over thirty years, working for Wemple, Daley, Casey and the General Electric Company, in Schenectady, retiring in 1993. Eileen enjoyed her gardens, traveling to the Carribean and especially spending time with her sister, children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband. Arthur Faraone. Eileen is survived by her loving children, Donna Faraone of Natick, MA, Daniel Faraone of Malta, NY, Deborah (Kevin) Hunziker of Glenville, NY and Diane (Paul) Stoddard of Latham, NY, cherished grandchildren, Matthew Hunziker of Brooklyn, NY, Erin Hunziker of Brooklyn, NY, and Nicholas Hunziker of Glenville, NY, beloved sister, Jane Faucett of Schenectady, and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, and compassion in caring for Eileen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Schenectady, NY Meals on Wheels. Services will be private. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Delegge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved