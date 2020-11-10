Eileen Margaret Tiernan Flood, 83, of Albany, NY passed away suddenly on November 8th, 2020. Born in Clifton, NJ on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Agnes and Patrick Tiernan. Eileen worked at Mohawk National Bank, Finserv Computer Corporation, and retired from NYSNA Pension and Benefits in 2002. Always active, she loved to dance, bake and decorate fantastic birthday cakes. She was an avid reader and a dedicated NY Yankees baseball fan. Eileen was forever proud of her Irish heritage and was thrilled to finally travel to the Emerald Isle in 2008. She was a beautiful person in so many ways and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters Ann O'Dea and Marie Jarksey. She is survived by her children Peter (Olimpia) Flood, Mary (Greg) Zibro, Patrick (Toni) Flood, Michael (Kristin) Flood, Matthew (Karen) Flood, an amazing Grandmother to Sean and Brendan Woods, Nick Zibro, Ryan (Arielle) and Michael Flood, Eileen Flood, Gordon and Adeline Flood, sister Patricia Monahan, and her loving partner, Arthur King, who brought her love and laughter for over 20 years and was by her side until the end. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Eileen Flood to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
. Funeral services will be private. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
for more info.