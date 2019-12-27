|
|
Eileen Johnson, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 suddenly at her home. Eileen was born on August 1, 1937 in Troy, NY to the late John Thomas and Margaret (Johnson) Heenan. Eileen was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, and later attended nursing classes at Samaritan Hospital. Eileen worked as a Technician at Schenectady Regional Orthopedics. Eileen was an avid gardener who looked forward to spring every year to see the new flowers bloom. She was an enthusiastic baker and was known to frequently bring treats for her coworkers. Wherever Eileen was, one of her beloved pets wasn't far behind. She was a staple in her neighborhood, having lived in Clifton Park for over 50 years. She cherished time with her family and friends and could be counted on as always having a story or hug to share. Eileen was a devoted Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Edward the Confessor in Clifton Park. She was a friend to many in the parish, and enjoyed her singing in church, even when she was off-key. Eileen is survived by her wonderful children, Julianne (Mark) Davis, Margaret Newman, Donna Johnson, Kimberly (Michael) Colino, David (Linda) Johnson and Robert (Christine) Johnson as well as several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a host of family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Along with her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald D. Johnson and her wonderful daughter, Colleen Rogers and dear grandson, Phillip Rogers. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors and caregivers that kept her comfortable throughout the past year. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Butler on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Eileen's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019