Eileen L. Kondrat, 92, formerly of Southline Road, Middle Grove, passed away Monday evening, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare, Amsterdam. She was born in Broadalbin on March 4, 1928, a daughter of Alfred and Lila Donnelly Ferguson and attended school there. Eileen was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Kondrat was employed as a housekeeper at the Saratoga County Infirmary in Ballston Spa for twenty years, retiring in 1998. After her retirement, Eileen worked as a Super Sample Lady at Pricechopper in Johnstown for eleven years. She was a member of the Northampton United Methodist Church at Fish House. Eileen was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Broadalbin and Galway Senior Citizens. She enjoyed traveling to many destinations. Her greatest delight was spending time with family and friends. On September 5, 1948, she married John J. Kondrat. He died February 22, 2005. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert "Bob" Ferguson; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Colson. Survivors include three sons, Joseph (Shirley ) Kondrat, David (Viola) Kondrat, and Gary (Coreen) Kondrat all of Middle Grove; three daughters, Carol (Robert) Armitage of Middle Grove, Shirley (Steven) Colson of Porters Corners, and Joan (Chuck) Alley of Broadalbin; three brothers, Alfred Ferguson of Amsterdam, Roger Ferguson, and Richard Ferguson of Galway; two sisters, Shirley Mickan of Broadalbin and Beverly Watrobski of Galway; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her devoted caregiver, Michelle Trombly. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Jerry Oliver officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In accordance with current guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northampton United Methodist Church at Fish House, in care of the funeral home.



