Eileen L. Sausa passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 1, 1919 daughter of the late George and Grace McCluskey in Essex, England. Eileen met her husband Richard on New Years Eve in England, where they were married, while he was serving in WWII. During the war Eileen was serving as a telephone operator. After he returned to the U.S. she joined her husband in Colorado. Together they raised their 3 daughters, they traveled extensively together and enjoyed many vacations together in Barbados. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her husband Richard V. Sausa and her brother Raymond McCluskey. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret O'Connor (James O'Connor), Maureen Sausa, Michelle Sausa-Gatta (Tom Gatta); grandchildren, Kaila DelPozzo, Nicole Condon (Liang Shih), Adam DelPozzo, Gregory Condon, Thomas Gatta (Glee Corsetti), Richard Gatta (Carly Sebouhian); great-grandchildren, Madison Merritt and Torin Shih; sister-in-law, Gloria Gaffney (Barney Gaffney) and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with her wishes services will be private. Interment will be at Memory Gardens where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019