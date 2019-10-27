|
Eileen M. Campoli, 77, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady to Ernest Denny and Mary Keating Denny. She was married to Anthony R. Campoli. They were happily married for 57 years. Eileen attended Mont Pleasant High School. After she graduated she began working for New York State in the Department of Transportation. She then started her family with Tony where she would raise their three children. She would eventually take over Denny's Fuel Service in Schenectady in her father's place. She would be the owner and manager for almost 40 years. She loved travelling and spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, especially for holidays. She cherished her pets and taking care of them. She adored her grandson Anthony and would spend as much time as she could with him. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Anthony R. Campoli; her sons, Greg (Colleen) Campoli and Gary (Lisa) Campoli; her grandson, Anthony Campoli; and many relatives and friends. She now joins in eternal life, her parents, Ernest Denny and Mary Keating Denny; and her son, Daniel Campoli. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 225 Lafayette St., Schenectady, NY 12306. Burial will follow at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. The family requests that any donations be made to the Ronald Mc Donald House, 139 S Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Community Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019