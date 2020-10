Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen Mintier, 85, died Oct. 19. Mass, Oct. 27, 11 a.m., St. Edward the Confessor Church. Priv. calling hours by fam. invite, in person for NY State mourners only, Oct. 27, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Gordon C. Emerick FH. gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com

