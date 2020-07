Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eileen's life story with friends and family

Share Eileen's life story with friends and family

Eileen R. Pollock at rest June 29. Visit, 7/3, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Pl. Amst. Comm. service to follow, Pine Grove Cem., Tribes Hill, 11:45 a.m. Donations: Mont. Co. SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store