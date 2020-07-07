1/1
Eileen R. Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen R. (Peterson) Green, 90, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020 at her home in Rotterdam. Born in Schenectady, Eileen was the wife of the late Patrick E. Green who passed away on February 23, 2004 and mother of the late Sharon Miller. A former nurse's aide, Eileen had worked for the Carl Company in Schenectady and had also worked as a door greeter for Walmart in Glenville for many years. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Charlene Green of Rotterdam, her grandsons, Shawn Green (Kelly Pagano), Michael Miller and Peter Miller, her great-grandchildren, Joshua Green, Lily Green and Peter Miller, her sister, Diane Foster (Robert) and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday July 9th at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. Interment will be with her husband Patrick in the National Cemetery. To leave a message or a condolence for Eileen's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved