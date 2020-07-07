Eileen R. (Peterson) Green, 90, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020 at her home in Rotterdam. Born in Schenectady, Eileen was the wife of the late Patrick E. Green who passed away on February 23, 2004 and mother of the late Sharon Miller. A former nurse's aide, Eileen had worked for the Carl Company in Schenectady and had also worked as a door greeter for Walmart in Glenville for many years. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Charlene Green of Rotterdam, her grandsons, Shawn Green (Kelly Pagano), Michael Miller and Peter Miller, her great-grandchildren, Joshua Green, Lily Green and Peter Miller, her sister, Diane Foster (Robert) and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday July 9th at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. Interment will be with her husband Patrick in the National Cemetery. To leave a message or a condolence for Eileen's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
