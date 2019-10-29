|
Eileen T. Merkel, 60 passed away October 9, 2019 after a long illness. Eileen was born October 8, 1959 at Bellevue Hospital, the daughter of the late Mary P. Merkel (McCreesh). Eileen grew up in Niskayuna, NY where she attended Niskayuna High School. Eileen also attended The College of Saint Rose in 2005 and was certified as a Religious Education Teacher. She was of Catholic faith and was a communicant of St. Luke's Church in Schenectady, NY. Eileen worked most of her life in the restaurant industry in and around the Schenectady area. Eileen will always be remembered for her dazzling blonde hair and impeccable cosmetics. She is survived by her sisters, Lori LaSalvia, (the late Generoso LaSalvia, Jr.) Colleen Merkel and Katherine (Denis) Paquette, her nephews Generoso LaSalvia (Godson) and his fiancee Colleen and Leo (Heather) LaSalvia, her nieces Erin (James) Cullen and Emily Paquette and her fiancee Michael and her great nephews Landon LaSalvia and Jack Cullen. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019