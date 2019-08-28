|
Eileen Vera (Bradt) Herring, 93, passed away at home on August 25, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Schenectady, the daughter of Ralph Bradt and Nona Mae Robens, she graduated from Van Corlaer high school and married John W. Herring, Jr., a decorated WWII veteran, in 1954. She worked as a secretary at General Electric for 32 years, mostly in Advertising Sales Promotion. She had a lovely alto voice and sang on radio station WGY as a young woman, in the Melo Dears for 29 years, and in the First Reformed Church choir for 40 years. An accomplished seamstress and quilter, she was a member of the Piecemakers Quilt Club. She was also an avid bowler and participated in senior bowls until the age of 90. Beloved by all who knew her, Eileen was a devoted mother to her three daughters, a caregiver for her older relatives, and a loyal friend to many. Her kind, generous spirit will be missed, along with her famous macaroni and cheese casserole and homemade applesauce. She is survived by daughters, Susan C. Herring of Bloomington, Indiana and Holly R. Herring, of New York City, as well as various cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John (2006); daughter, Beth (1982); sisters, Ruth (Bradt) Barber (1998) and Bernice (Bradt) Liebler (2018), and brother, Bill Bradt (2003). She has joined them to sing with the angel choir. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Race to Erase MS, https://erasems.charityfinders.com/Donate%20Cash. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019