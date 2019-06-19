Elaine A. (Lezzi) Brust, 57, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer while her loving family was by her side. She was born in Schenectady, NY to Anthony P. Lezzi and Theresa M. (Pasquariello) Lezzi. She was married to Keith Brust in 2002. They have been happily married for 17 years. She attended Mont Pleasant High School where she excelled academically. After graduating as a member of the class of 1979, she began her college education at Morrisville in Business Management. She would go on to finish her education at Schenectady Community College. She then went to work for Unicore at their Vermont Containers branch. With a natural talent in her career she would take on the large responsibility of Sales Manager. Elaine loved spending time at the lake house on Sacandaga, she enjoyed reading on the beach, traveling the globe, gardening, cooking, designing various things, and especially calling her family and friends on the phone to keep in touch. Above all else, she cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be missed by her adoring cats, Chloe and Charlie; her husband Keith; her sister, Nadine (Ralph DeLuke) Harrison; her brother Anthony (Karen) Lezzi; her nieces and nephew,s Eric (Christin) Harrison, Peter (Jen) Lezzi, Emily Lezzi; and great-nephews, Seamus and Xavier Harrison, as well as many other loving relatives and friends. She now joins in eternal life her parents Anthony and Theresa; and her loyal dog Samson, who was her best friend and closest companion. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours for Elaine on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DemarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary