Elaine Clara Sydow Campbell, age 96, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at The River Ridge Living Center, Amsterdam, NY. She was born on August 24, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, the elder daughter of Louise (Remus) and Charles Sydow. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ruth, and husband of 51 years, Stewart Allister Campbell. She is survived by four children, Linda Dettbarn (Albert) Schenectady, NY, Don Campbell (Gayle) Amsterdam, NY, Jan Gurnick (Tom) Niagara Falls, Canada, Joan Lucius (Luke) Hayward, CA; two grandchildren, Karl Dettbarn, Wilmington, DE, and Cami Decker (Ty) Worcester, NY and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Elaine Dettbarn, Wilmington, DE. Elaine raised her family in Niskayuna, NY, where she resided for 40 years. She would often be seen riding her bike on Mohawk Road and beyond. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, traveling, especially back to her hometown of Chicago, and writing letters to keep in touch with family and friends. Elaine was a lifelong Lutheran, a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Albany, NY. She shared her unwavering faith, her quirky sense of humor, her compassion for the less fortunate, and her strong sense of independence with her family, and for that we are thankful and we honor her. A very special thanks to the caring staff of River Ridge, where Elaine resided for the past 4 years. Service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to New Comer Cremations & Funerals. To honor Elaine's memory Be Kind Always. Jesus said..."I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die....John 11:25-26 Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary