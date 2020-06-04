Elaine E. Buda
Elaine E. Buda, 93, passed away at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Albert Schmidt and Emily Gaczkowski Schmidt. She was married to the late Robert V. Buda Sr., they were happily married for 56 years. She was a lifelong resident of Schenectady, and worked as the Executive Secretary for General Electric Co. for 8 years. Prior to working for G.E. she worked at the Naval Supply in Scotia for 4 years. She was an auxiliary member of Legion of Mary, and a member of the 3rd Order of St. Dominic. She was a parishioner at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church for many years. She is survived by her son, Robert V. Buda Jr., her brother-in-law, Paul Buda, her sisters-in-law; Edith Schmidt, Marie Bladecki, and Pat Jane, several nieces and nephews, and many other loving friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert V. Buda Sr., her brother, Thomas Schmidt, and her parents, Albert and Emily Schmidt. Services will be held privately. Elaine will be laid to rest at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Elaine's name to St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 3040 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY 12303. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.
