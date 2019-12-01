The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Elaine F Martin (Peat) passed away peacefully at home November 29,2019, after a short illness. Born March 20, 1943 in Knox NY . Elaine was a secretary for AAA Northway for many years and recently retired as secretary for Kingsway Community. Reading mystery novels was her passion . Predeceased by her father Staff SGT Elmer Martin Jr and mother Viola Luther Martin . She is survived by her son Gary Courtright ( Carrie) , her daughter Diana Overbaugh and stepson Michael Peat ( Erica) . 5 grandchildren Krista ,Scott,Heather ,Chantel and Ashley . Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday the 6th at 3 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home 242 McClellan St . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 108 Steele Ave Gloversville NY. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
