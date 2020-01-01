Home

Elaine F. Poirier


1931 - 2020
Elaine F. Poirier Obituary
Elaine F. Poirier (Locey) of Schenectady, NY entered into eternity, Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Summerfield, Florida, joining her husband of 60 years, Thomas Ron Poirier. Elaine was born in Niagara Falls, NY on January 23, 1931, one of twin daughters, to Vincent and Martha Locey. The family moved to Utica, NY where she graduated from Utica Free Academy High School. She was a resident of Schenectady, NY since 1953. She and her husband, Ron, successfully ran Banner Business Forms, for 20 years. She will always be remembered for having a gift of bringing out the warmth in everyone she met. Elaine's greatest love was her family. She was devoted to her husband and her surviving eight children: Thomas Poirier of Concord, NC; Vincent Poirier of Colonie; Michele (George) Arnold of Wilton; Lanette (James) Lynes of Martinsburg, WV; Richard (Barbara) Poirier of Glenville; Suzanne (David) McLaughlin of Scotia; Patrice (Joseph) Tracey of Scotia; Therese (James) DelMonico of Summerfield, FL; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday Jan 3, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Church Schenectady, Saturday Jan 4 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Elaine's memory to either; Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL. 34478-4860 or to the City Mission of Schenectady, NY P.O. Box 760 Schenectady, NY, 12301. For updates and to express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
