Elaine L. Croce, 78, of Schenectady, passed away in the late evening of June 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady a daughter of Chester and Sadie (Wojciek) Chlopecki. Elaine was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting. Her crochet work was present in many of her family's celebrations. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Chlopecki. Elaine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stephen A. Croce of Schenectady; two sons, Ronald J. Croce (Michele) of Charlton and Gary S. Croce (Lisa) of Rotterdam; two grandsons, Vincent and Dominic Croce of Rotterdam. She was also survived by other close relatives. A visiting hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the , 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary