Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
First Reformed Church
8 North Church Street
Schenectady, NY
Elaine Springsted


1922 - 2019
Elaine Springsted Obituary
Elaine Springsted, 96, of Niskayuna, died peacefully in her sleep August 25. She was born Rose Elaine Male to George and Lela Male in Schenectady on September 9, 1922. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Eldon Springsted, and siblings Marjorie, Mervin, Donald, and Robert. Elaine once worked as a teller at Key Bank but was better known for her dedicated volunteer work, including at her churches and Sunnyview, and for her enthusiasm for golf and bridge, which she currently had been playing 2 or 3 times a week. She was a long time member of the Mohawk Golf Club. For 50 years, Elaine was a member of Bellevue Reformed Church and subsequently First Reformed Church, where she was a member of Group 7. She will be entombed in the columbarium at First Reformed Church beside her husband. A funeral service will be held at First Reformed Church, 8 North Church Street, Schenectady, Thursday, September 5, at 10:30 a.m. Donations are requested to be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 1270 Belmont Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12308. To leave condolence messages please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
